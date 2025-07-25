Chennai: Man attempts to save boy from stray cow attack, injured

Begin typing your search...

    25 July 2025
    CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was injured in a stray cattle attack in Triplicane on Thursday evening.

    The injured man was identified as Mohanraj (45), a housekeeping staff at a private firm. He was walking back home after work along VM Street when a cow charged at a four-year-old boy.

    He intervened and pulled the child away, but the cow turned on him and gored him with its horns, police said. Mohanraj was injured, but quickly rescued by locals who moved him to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

