Chennai man attacked by gang after post IPL match booze session dies; five held on murder charges

CHENNAI: A man who suffered cut injuries after a knife attack by a gang in Perungudi during a drinking session after Friday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries. The five who were secured by the Thoraipakkam police have been booked on murder charges.

The victim, Jeevarathinam alias Jeeva (26) is a resident of Velachery. On Saturday, Jeeva went to his friend, Appu's house in Velachery on Friday night for a booze party along with the IPL match.

Since Appu was under the influence of alcohol, he had asked his friend Jeeva to pick up his wife from work. During the bike ride, Jeeva allegedly misbehaved with her, which she shared with her husband.

Angered over this, Appu told his friends about Jeeva's misbehaviour with other friends who came home to watch the match and after RCB's win, Appu suggested they go to a secluded spot in Perungudi to drink and celebrate the Bengaluru team's victory.

After reaching the spot, the friends ganged up and attacked Jeevarathinam for abusing Appu’s wife. During the melee, Jeeva was stabbed after which the gang fled the scene. He managed to get help and got admitted to a hospital where he succumbed on Saturday night.

Thoraipakkam police registered a case and arrested Appu (24), Gokul (25), Jagadish (25), Ajay (20) and Ramesh (28) on murder charges and remanded them to judicial custody.