Chennai man assaulted by friends after IPL match dies, murder charges filed

CHENNAI: A man who was assaulted by a gang in Thoraipakkam, Chennai after Indian Premier League (IPL) match has died despite treatment.

The deceased, Jeevarathinam alias Jeeva (26), is a resident of Velachery.

According to a Thanthi TV report, following Jeeva's death, the case against the arrested individuals has been converted into a murder case.

Initially, the attack was reported as a dispute over Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory against the Chennai Super Kings, but later, it was revealed that Jeeva was assaulted for allegedly misbehaving with his friend Anbu's wife.

On Friday night, Jeeva went to Appu's house in Velachery for a booze party.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru won against the Chennai Super Kings, Appu suggested they visit a secluded spot in Perungudi to celebrate the Bengaluru team’s victory.

After reaching the spot, Appu’s friends ganged up and attacked Jeeva for abusing Appu’s wife.

Based on a complaint, Thoraipakkam police registered a case and arrested Appu (24), Gokul (25), Jagadish (25), Ajay (20) and Ramesh (28).