Chennai: Man arrested under Pocso for sexually assaulting fiancée's sister

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 21-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The accused was Silambarasan of Vyasarpadi. He was engaged to his girlfriend and used to frequent her house.
Earlier this week, he offered to drop his fiancée's younger sister off at school. According to the police, he took the victim to a shop instead and bought her clothes and food. He brought her back to her residence in Otteri and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her not to reveal this to anyone.
When her parents noticed a behaviour change and questioned her, she cited health issues, but later confided in her elder sister. A complaint was filed at the Pulianthope All Women Police Station (AWPS), and Silambarasan was arrested under the Pocso Act after investigations. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.