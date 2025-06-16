Chennai: Man arrested for stealing from Good Samaritan

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man from Tumkur, Karnataka, was arrested by the K K Nagar police for stealing from a Good Samaritan.

The complainant, Noorul Ameen (39) of Tiruvarur, had come to the city in the first week of April to renew his visa and had rented a room at a lodge in K K Nagar.

The accused, who introduced himself to Ameen outside the lodge, claimed that he came to the city in search of employment and all his belongings got stolen, and asked him if he could help him with a stay overnight.

Believing his words, Ameen shared his room with the man, but woke up next day to find his two mobile phones, Rs 500 cash and Saudi Riyal worth Rs 5000 stolen.

Based on Ameen's complaint, K K Nagar police registered a case and arrested the accused, Nanjunda Gowda on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.