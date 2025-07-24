Chennai: Man arrested for Rs. 16 Lakh fraud over fake business licenses

CHENNAI: The Ashok Nagar Police have arrested a 48-year-old man, Rajesh Kannan, for allegedly defrauding a resident of Rs 16 lakh by falsely promising to obtain government licenses and permissions to start a dairy processing plant.

The victim, Kannan (53), residing on 48th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, stated in his complaint that Rajesh Kannan, hailing from Kanchipuram and known to him, claimed to own agricultural land in Kayappakkam near Sriperumbudur. In 2017, Rajesh Kannan, asserting he ran a dairy farm, convinced Kannan that starting a milk processing unit on this land would be highly profitable.

Trusting these assurances, Kannan paid Rajesh Kannan Rs. 16 lakh to secure the necessary government approvals and licenses for the new venture. However, Rajesh Kannan allegedly failed to provide any licenses or return the money despite repeated requests.

Frustrated by the deception, Kannan filed a formal complaint at the Ashok Nagar Police Station. Police registered a case under the fraud section and initiated an investigation.

Following intensive inquiries led by the Crime Inspector of Ashok Nagar, a police team apprehended the accused, Rajesh Kannan, from his residence on Saathanvar Road, Mugappair West, Chennai.

After interrogation, Rajesh Kannan was produced before a court Wednesday. The court remanded him to judicial custody.