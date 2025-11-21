Chennai: Man arrested for harassment, blackmail of woman in MKB Nagar

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman in MKB Nagar.

The victim, a 21-year-old college graduate preparing for competitive exams, had ended her friendship with the accused, Anbu Selvan alias Ajay, a few months ago. Police stated that an enraged Ajay then began stalking her, pressuring her to resume the relationship.

He allegedly harassed her with phone calls, used abusive language, and threatened to leak their personal photographs on social media.

Based on her complaint, the MKB. Nagar police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Investigators arrested Ajay, a collection agent with a prior criminal case, and seized an iPhone used in the crime. He was produced before a court and subsequently imprisoned.