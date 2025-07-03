Chennai man arrested for harassing ex-fiance

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested by the city police for allegedly harassing his former girlfriend by sending pictures of them together to her friends and relatives after she called off the wedding due to his alleged bad habits.

The arrested person was identified as Naveen of Kolathur. Police said that he was in a relationship with a 26-year-old woman, his sister's friend.

Naveen got engaged to the woman two months ago. Meanwhile, on learning about his alleged bad habits, the woman had called off the wedding. Irate over this, Naveen harassed the complainant regularly over the phone by calling her and abusing her, and sent photographs they took together along with vulgar messages to her friends.

The woman filed a complaint with Maduravoyal police, who registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, and arrested Naveen. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.