Chennai man arrested for alleged cheating and dowry demand after fake marriage promise

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man from West Mogappair was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly deceiving a woman with false promises of marriage and later demanding 50 sovereigns of gold as dowry before calling off the wedding.

The accused, identified as Adithyan of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Mogappair had reportedly met the 28-year-old complainant from Mambalam through Instagram. According to the victim's police complaint, Adithyan sweet-talked her into a relationship for over a year and a half by professing his love and assuring her of marriage.

The woman stated that their relationship became intimate as he took her to various places. Subsequently, both families reportedly agreed to the union and fixed the wedding for December 1, 2025.

However, the situation took a different turn last month when Adithyan's parents purportedly demanded 50 sovereigns of gold jewelry as dowry. When the woman and her parents went to Adithyan's house to discuss this demand, he and his parents are accused of using abusive language and abruptly calling off the marriage.

Following this incident, the victim filed a formal complaint at the Thirumangalam All Women Police Station.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. A special team, led by the Inspector of the all-women police station, conducted a thorough inquiry which led to the arrest of Adithyan.

The arrested accused was produced before a court and, following judicial orders, has been remanded to judicial custody.