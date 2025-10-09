Chennai: Male nurse found dead in private hospital

CHENNAI: The police here are probing the death of a 24-year-old nursing staff member, who was found unconscious in the washroom of a corporate hospital in Alwarpet on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as G Sanjith Kamal (24) of Tirunelveli. According to officials, Sanjith joined work at the hospital as a nurse only a month ago. Around 7 pm on Wednesday evening, Sanjith went to the washroom but did not return. When the housekeeping staff went to the washroom, they found him lying unconscious and alerted the hospital staff, who moved Sanjith to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and tried to resuscitate him.

Despite the efforts of the medical staff, Sanjith succumbed without responding to treatment late Wednesday night, police said.

The Mylapore police have registered a case and are investigating. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage in the hospital to ascertain the circumstances that led to the nurse falling unconscious. Police are also questioning his colleagues and family members about his health history and are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of death.