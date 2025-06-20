Chennai-Madurai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after mid-air engine snag

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines passenger flight bound for Madurai from Chennai was forced to make an emergency landing back at Chennai International Airport this morning following a sudden mid-air engine malfunction.

The flight, carrying 70 passengers and 5 crew members, had departed Chennai at 8:00 am on Friday. While cruising, the pilot detected an abrupt engine malfunction. Acting swiftly, the pilot immediately alerted the Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the technical failure.

Following the alert, ATC instructed the aircraft to return to Chennai. The flight executed an emergency landing safely at the airport around 9:00 am.

All passengers and crew were safely disembarked and are currently being accommodated in airport lounges. Airport authorities are making arrangements to transport the passengers to Madurai via an alternate flight.

The affected IndiGo aircraft has been grounded and is undergoing maintenance checks to address the engine issue.