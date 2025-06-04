Chennai: Luxury car mows down woman, kills her

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was killed after she was mowed down by a businessman’s luxury car on Wallajah Road in Triplicane on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the man was not under the influence of alcohol, but could not control the vehicle on seeing the woman crossing the road.

The deceased woman was identified as Valarmathi, a resident of Narasimhan Koil Street in Washermenpet. Police said that she was an assistant at a bookstore in Triplicane. On Tuesday evening, she was on her way back home when she met with the accident.

Valarmathi was crossing Wallajah Road when the BMW knocked her down. Onlookers rushed to her aid and moved her to a hospital. Police said that she had broken her hips, legs and neck upon impact, and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel conducted enquiries at the scene and later moved her body to a GH for post-mortem. Police secured the driver, later identified as Ashok (70) of Vepery, a businessman. He runs an audio accessories store in Ritchie Street, police said.

Police have seized his vehicle and are collecting CCTV footage. Ashok has been booked under relevant sections and arrested. Further investigations are on.