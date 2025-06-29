Chennai: Local politicos seize smart carts away from vendors

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation had launched smart vending capsules five years ago in a bid to support street vendors. Now, the carts lie around in many zones unused as allegations surface that local political biggies have assumed control over them and are renting them out under the table.

Following the Madras High Court's directive to regulate vending along Marina Beach, the city corporation commenced the project in 2020. The civic body had procured 900 stainless steel carts for Rs 16.47 crore. Of the 900 carts, 60 per cent were meant to be allotted for existing vendors and 40 per cent for new applicants. The monthly rent per cart was fixed at Rs 1,000, along with the maintenance charge of Rs 200.

Citing impracticality, the hawkers had shot down the initiative, and according to media reports, many carts were left unused or dumped in various pockets of the city. Though GCC later decided to distribute the surplus to other zones, vendors and committee members now allege the process was neither transparent nor fair.

In Alandur, three carts installed along Jawaharlal Nehru Salai have remained idle for years. A couple, Renuka and Selvam (names changed), who operate a nighttime food stall nearby alleged that a local politician, who they do not want to name, has been demanding Rs 300 per day to rent a cart. "The carts are just sitting there. Even the one cart he gave to someone he knows is not being used. How can we pay Rs. 300 a day?" they asked.

The couple, who have been running their stall since 2000, say they wrote to the Corporation in advance when the cart scheme was announced, but never heard back.

The situation is similar in Madipakkam Lake View Road. Several carts placed along the walking path have remained untouched now. Despite the area being one of the busiest evening spots in the locality, no vendors were seen using the carts.

Balamurugan, a member of the Town Vending Committee, said the Corporation had moved unused carts from Marina to other zones after vendors there rejected them. "Each zone was allotted around three to five carts. But in most places, the local councillors or MLAs took control of them. They decide who gets to use the cart and at what rent. Many vendors who genuinely need it have no access," he said.

"The carts don't work for everyone. But for some vendors who can't afford their own setup, they could have made a difference. Now they're just rusting because street vendors don't have access to them," Balamurugan added. Calls to GCC officials went unanswered.