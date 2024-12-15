Chennai Literature and Art festival concludes

CHENNAI: Thought-provoking discussions curated by the Chennai International Centre (CIC) for the third edition of the Chennai Literature and Art Festival concluded on Saturday at the Madras School of Economics in Kotturpuram.

The two-day event saw the participation of prominent authors, experts, and culture enthusiasts discussing a wide array of topics ranging from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War to the economic contributions of ancient India.

Discussions of contemporary themes like ‘Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India’ and ‘Reimagining Tibet: Politics of Literary Representation’ were part of the festival’s final day.

The first day of the event was held at Sishya School in OMR, exclusively for young adults, while the second-day events took place at Madras School of Economics.

Authors like P Sainath, Koushik Goswami, Prabha Sridevan, and Keerti Ramachandra presented their books during the event.

Talking about India’s options in the Russia-Ukraine War, historian and author Stephen Kotkin said, “Power governance is the key variable for everything in a country. It is not of the government’s size but of its power. If India could invest in the young generation and provide the infrastructure required for the 21st century, the country will improve.”