Begin typing your search...
Chennai likely to receive rainfall for next two days
From October 24 to 27, there may be moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.
CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday forcast that Chennai is likely to witness rainfall for the next two days.
According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy rain is likely to occur in Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Salem.
From October 24 to 27, there may be moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.
Further details awaited.
Next Story