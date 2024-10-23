Begin typing your search...

    Chennai likely to receive rainfall for next two days

    From October 24 to 27, there may be moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

    23 Oct 2024
    Chennai likely to receive rainfall for next two days
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday forcast that Chennai is likely to witness rainfall for the next two days.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy rain is likely to occur in Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Salem.

    From October 24 to 27, there may be moderate rain at one or two places in Tamil Nadu.

    Further details awaited.

    TN rainschennai rainsRMC
    Online Desk

