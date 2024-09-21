Chennai likely to receive moderate rain for next two days due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

CHENNAI: In a respite to sweltering heat, the capital Chennai drenched with heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity on Saturday.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Sholinganallur with 17 cm within a few hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted that light to moderate spell is likely to continue over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

Various parts of the city including Kodambakkam, Guindy, Ekkaduthangal, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Mylapore and Alandur saw heavy rainfall along with thunder and lighting on Friday night. Many interior roads witnessed water logging due to the sudden downpour.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal lay over west central Bay of Bengal.

Light to moderate rain is likely to continue over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, and neighbouring districts for the next two days.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Sholinganallur with 17 cm. Followed by Kancheepuram 9 cm, Chengalpattu 10 cm. Several areas in Chennai including Valasaravakkam, Adyar, Royapuram, Kodambakkam, Perungudi and Tondiarpet received 2-3 cm of rainfall.

In addition, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till September 25 (Wednesday).

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Comorin area. Those who are in the deep sea are urged to return back at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over isolated places in Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail.