Chennai Law University told to refund fees to student

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a private Law University in Chennai to refund fees and a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to a complainant citing poor service. Pooja, the complainant and student from Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district got admitted to the law university.

The student paid first-year fees and attended classes for a few months.

Meanwhile, the student got an opportunity to study at the School of Excellence in Law and demanded the university administration to refund the fees after studying there for almost 70 days. However, the administration refused to refund.

Dejected over this, Pooja took the issue to the legal body, and subsequently, a notice was issued seeking action. There was no response from the administration. She then filed a lawsuit against the university.

After examining, the president of the Commission Thiruneela Prasad, and its member A Sankar directed the university to refund the fee amount of Rs 2.65 lakh and Rs 25,000 as compensation to the complainant for causing mental agony and deficiency in service, along with Rs 10,000 towards cost of expenses within a month, sources said.