Chennai: Law academy founder arrested for harassing judicial service aspirant

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested the founder-director of a judicial exams training institute in Velachery for alleged sexual harassment of the aspirants.

The arrested person was identified as Chandrasekaran (49), who ran Chandru's Law Academy in Velachery. The complainant, a 23-year-old law graduate, had joined the institute to prepare for judicial officers' exams.

According to the complainant, Chandrasekaran sent vulgar messages to her over the phone and harassed her. Though the complainant took up the issue with a female administrative official of the institute, no action was taken. When the complainant discussed the issue with other aspirants, they too shared having similar experiences from him, after which the complainant decided to quit from the institute.

When the complainant approached Chandrasekaran and asked for a refund of the deposit, he allegedly refused. Instead, he verbally abused the woman and threatened her, following which she filed a complaint at the Velachery police station.

After investigations, the police booked Chandrasekaran under various sections of BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and arrested him on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on, said officials.