Chennai-Kuwait flight cancelled before takeoff due to technical snag

CHENNAI: A major mishap was averted at Chennai International Airport early on Monday morning after a Jazeera Airways flight bound for Kuwait was grounded due to a sudden technical failure.

The private passenger aircraft, carrying 155 people including 145 passengers and 10 crew members, was scheduled to depart for Kuwait at 1:50 am.

However, during its initial acceleration on the runway, the pilot detected a technical issue and alerted the Airport Control Tower (ATC).

The pilot halted the takeoff and ensured the safety of all onboard by returning the aircraft to its gate.

The plane’s doors were opened, and a team of engineers was deployed to assess and rectify the fault.

Repair efforts continued until approximately 4:30 am but were ultimately unsuccessful.

As a result, the flight was officially cancelled.

The aircraft has since been moved to the designated area on the outskirts of the airport for further inspection and maintenance.

In the meantime, the airline arranged for all 145 passengers to be transported by bus and accommodated in various hotels across Chennai.

According to airline officials, a replacement aircraft is expected to depart for Kuwait later tonight.

An investigation into the mechanical fault is currently underway.