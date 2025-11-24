Drumstick, carrot get costly at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 24, 2025; check their rates here

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Monday (November 24), except for drumstick and carrot, which saw sharp increases compared to the previous day.

According to traders, the price of drumstick increased by Rs100 per kg compared to Sunday’s rate. It was selling for Rs 300 per kg and is now priced at Rs 400 per kg.

Carrot saw a sharp rise of Rs 30 per kg. It was Rs 40 per kg on November 23 and is now selling for Rs 70 per kg.

Okra continues to sell at Rs 50 per kg, while broad beans are priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Tomatoes remain steady at Rs 60 per kg, and cabbage at Rs 30 per kg.

Coriander and mint leaves are being sold at Rs 6 and Rs 3 per bunch, respectively.

Staples such as onions (Rs 30/kg), potatoes (Rs 45/kg), garlic (Rs 110/kg), and ginger (Rs 70/kg) also maintained their previous rates.