Chennai: Killed wayward teen, claims mom, cops find elder son as real killer

CHENNAI: Will a woman hack her own son repeatedly five times and murder him? Can the mother, a middle-aged woman, inflict such deep cut injuries? Though she surrendered before the police and confessed that she killed him over his alcoholism and wayward activities, these questions lingered in the minds of the police, who initiated a detailed investigation.

Within hours, they found out that it was the victim’s elder brother who hacked the teen to death for verbally abusing and even assaulting her. Now, the woman, her elder son, and his friend have been arrested for the murder.

R Pramila, who is separated from her husband, moved to a house in Periyar Paadhai along with her three sons. The eldest son, R Vasantha Kumar (29), moved out of the house and is working as a construction labourer. Pramila continued living with Raja Prabhakar, a catering company staffer, and her youngest son, R Mukil, a 19-year-old who had five cases against him.

According to officials, Mukil got into bad company early, getting caught in alcohol and narcotics usage. He also took to a life of crime and is notorious in the neighbourhood for getting into constant fights with his mother.

On Friday night, Mukil allegedly returned home drunk and picked up a quarrel with his mother. The next morning, Pramila surrendered before the Vadapalani police claiming that she had murdered her son. The police moved his body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Sources said the investigators had doubts about the mother's confession, as there were more than five deep cuts on Mukil’s body, which suggested they were made by an able-bodied person rather than a middle-aged female.

They then checked the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, which showed Vasantha Kumar visiting the house early in the morning with his friend Kannan. Probe revealed that Vasantha Kumar learnt about his brother constantly verbally abusing their mother. After learning that Mukil assaulted her on Friday night, he allegedly hacked him to death.

Vasantha Kumar was arrested on murder charges, Kannan for aiding the crime, and Pramila for harbouring the suspect and destroying evidence. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.