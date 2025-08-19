Chennai: Kerala doctor working at Adyar Cancer Institute kills self

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old doctor working at the Adyar Cancer Institute died by suicide at her apartment in Gandhi Nagar, Adyar.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after her apartment door was broken open as she did not report to work and did not respond to phone calls.

The deceased woman was identified as Jwala (35), a native of Thrissur district in Kerala. She had joined the cancer institute early this month for a fellowship.

Adyar Police moved her body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Police said that no suicide note was recovered from her room.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the woman was distressed for the last few months due to personal reasons.

The deceased was divorced and living alone for the last three years, police said. Further investigations are on.