Chennai: Karate master gets 10-year jail term in sexual assault case

CHENNAI: A Mahila court in Chennai on Wednesday sentenced karate master Kebiraj to 10 years imprisonment in a sexual assault case and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kebiraj was running a karate training school in Anna Nagar. He was arrested in 2021 after a student filed a complaint alleging sexual assault while he was working at a private school. Several other students also came forward with similar complaints, and it was reported that he had threatened to kill them.

A case was registered under five sections, including sexual assault. After four years of trial, on August 11, 2025, the Chennai women's court found Kebiraj guilty.

The verdict was announced on August 13, sentencing him to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000.