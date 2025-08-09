Chennai: Kalaimagal Viddyalaya school celebrates 40 years

CHENNAI: Kalaimagal Viddyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School celebrated its 40th Annual Day at Kamaraj Arangam on Friday. Students from various grades performed music, dance, and drama sequences as part of the cultural programme.

The evening began with a welcome address from the school secretary, followed by an address by the chief guest, former patron M Gandhirajan. The principal presented the annual report outlining the school's academic and extracurricular activities over the past year. The event concluded with a group dance performance.

The programme was presided over by the school's patron, KCSK Asokan. Guests included MSN Chandrasekaran, treasurer of SVHNAD Fund, and actor VC Raanav, an alumnus of the school, and board member Madhanmohan Bose.