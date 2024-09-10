Chennai: Juvenile offender attempts suicide as mother refuses to get him out on bail

CHENNAI: A juvenile delinquent attempted suicide by consuming carrom powder mixed with water at the government observation home for boys in Kellys on Sunday allegedly after his mother refused to get him out on bail.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Sembium police in connection with a theft case two weeks ago and he has been lodged at the government home since. The minor boy spoke to his mother over the phone on Sunday when she snapped at him stating that she would not get him out on bail.

After this, he attempted suicide by consuming carrom powder mixed with water. The other boys who saw him consuming the liquid alerted the caretaker of the government home.

The boy was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he is under treatment. Secretariat Colony Police are investigating and informed the Social Defence Department of the incident.