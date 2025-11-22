Chennai: Iron structure collapse kills 2 Odisha migrant workers

CHENNAI: Two guest workers from Odisha were killed after they fell from a height while demolishing a structure in Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as M Babu Malik (32) and B Sasikanth Malik (42), both hailing from Odisha. They were part of a team engaged in removing metal sheets from the roof and iron support structures of the warehouse-like building.

During the work, an iron rod supporting the setup reportedly collapsed, leading to their fall. Babu suffered a severe head injury, while Sasikanth sustained multiple injuries. Co-workers rushed them to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies have been kept for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are under way to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. The co-workers and the site supervisors are being questioned.