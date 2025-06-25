Chennai: Inspector forces unruly teens to cut hair, transferred

CHENNAI: The inspector of MKB Nagar police station, who allegedly forced three teenage boys to cut their hair after he caught them creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood, was transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

The police had received an alert about a group of youth damaging parked vehicles and creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood, after which they were rounded up. The youths had long, unkempt hair and had coloured it.

Police sources claimed that even the boys' families had complained to the police that they were not in favour of the boys sporting the supposed rogue looks, after which inspector Bensam arranged for the boys' hair to be cut.

As word spread about the inspector's action, the top brass of the city police intervened and transferred the inspector to VR pending a departmental inquiry. Police said that disciplinary action would be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.