Chennai: Inebriated trio verbally abuse woman, held

CHENNAI: The city police have nabbed three people, including two history sheeters, for verbally abusing and threatening a woman who questioned them for consuming liquor in front of her house in New Washermenpet.

The incident happened on May 17 when S Jhansi (30) chided David Sebastian (27), R Parthiban (27) and N Sivachandran (27) for public consumption of alcohol. The inebriated miscreants allegedly flung an empty bottle at her, which she missed by a whisker, and threatened her before fleeing the scene.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and several BNS sections. David and Sivachandran each have over half a dozen cases against them. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.