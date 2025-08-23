Chennai: ICF to start manufacturing first mixed AC, non-AC Amrit trains in November

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, will start manufacturing the first mixed AC and non-AC rake known as Amrit Bharat (AB) 3.0 trains in November, said the ICF sources.

“Currently, the train is in the design stage. It will have all the features similar to the current version of AB 2.0 trains but with AC coaches,” said an ICF source. “The train, a mix of general, sleeper and AC coaches similar to the express trains, will have a maximum speed of 130km/h.”

AB trains were introduced in January 2024 by the Indian Railways to provide quality travelling as an alternative to Vande Bharat trains with non-AC coaches and at a fare that’s affordable for common people. The train has 22 coaches with 20 for passengers and the remaining for parcels.

“ICF will also manufacture the current version of 21 AB trains in the current financial year, and 25 in the next financial year," said U Subba Rao, General Manager, ICF, during the independence day celebrations.

AB trains will have seats and berths similar to the Vande Bharat trains. Also facilities like CCTVs, jerk free semi-automatic couplers, improved toilet designs, ladders, LED light fitting and charging sockets, emergency talk back system are available.

Currently, eight services are operating, and one more would start from August 22. Six services are for East Central Railway, two services for Eastern Railway and one for Central Railway.