Chennai IAF air show: The nightmare after the high

CHENNAI: Marina beach on Sunday was chaotic and messy after the IAF’s air show ended. Spectators were frustrated, tired, thirsty and hungry, as there was no access to drinking water and even the food stalls around the neighbourhood had run out of food items. Lack of public transportation led to traffic congestion even on interior roads and streets until late evening.

The neighbourhoods leading into Marina beach such as Triplicane, Chintadripet, Royapettah and Pudupet were flooded with thousands of pedestrians, all heading towards the main road.

Traffic congestion stretched from Beach Road to Anna Salai, bringing vehicles to a standstill. Temples, restaurants, cafes, juice shops, tea stalls, government schools, and public buildings unexpectedly became impromptu shelters, enjoying an unexpected boost in Sunday sales.

Visitors criticised the inadequate traffic management, particularly on Beach Road, where diversions were implemented only during the show and not managed effectively after it was over. Additionally, the MRTS and CMRL services operated on a regular Sunday schedule, leading to prolonged waiting time congestion at stations following the event.

“What’s the purpose of such events if authorities can’t handle massive crowds? Following the Jallikattu protests, this is the largest single-day turnout at Marina beach, but there was no room to even stand, much less walk. Private vehicles were not allowed, and buses were also not available. Metro and suburban trains were over-crowded than normal. How are common people supposed to return home?” fumed Jaideep, a resident of Anna Nagar.

As mercury levels remained high, hundreds reportedly fainted at the beach, but they were immediately rescued by volunteers. Many were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors said they had fainted due to dehydration, and were doing well.

Many ambulances were also caught in traffic and could not reach the hospitals as per the usual response time. Residents and motorists stepped in to facilitate the traffic for ambulances but in vain. As people walked on the roads, there was hardly any space for the vehicles to move.

“Even pavements were occupied with shops and the public transport was over-crowded, limiting the options for people to return home. I didn’t have a choice but to walk till Royapettah GH from Marina beach. Traffic regulation was also required after the event and not just to welcome the VIPs,” pointed out Kumaran, another denizen.

Some families chose to stay back at the beach itself and others took shelter on the pavements, and also near Vivekananda House, University of Madras, Directorate of Social Welfare and other nearby buildings.

The air show left an indelible mark on attendees, creating cherished memories. However, poor crowd management and lack of public transportation ruined the experience for many.