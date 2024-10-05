Chennai IAF air show: Check details of traffic diversions, special buses on Oct 6

CHENNAI: The city police have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements for the Indian Air Force’s mega air show on October 6, for which a large number of spectators are expected to visit Marina Beach here.

They have also decided to deploy 6,500 police personnel and 1,500 home-guard volunteers for security purposes.

In Kamarajar Salai, only vehicles with passes are allowed between Gandhi Statue and War memorial. Motorists without passes are requested to use Wallajah Salai, instead of RK Salai, for better parking arrangements.

Vehicles coming from Tiruvanmiyur towards Parry’s corner via Kamarajar Salai are restricted. Instead, they will have to use Sardar Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, and Anna Salai to reach their destination. Similarly, vehicles from Parry’s to Tiruvanmiyur are also restricted. Instead, they will have to use Anna Salai, Teynampet, and Gandhi Mandapam to reach their destination.

MTC buses from Anna Statue will be diverted towards Wallajah Road, Triplicane High Road, Ratna Café junction, Ice House junction, Dr Natesan Road, RK Salai, VM Street, Mandaveli and Mylapore to reach their destination.

Vehicles from Greenways point will be diverted towards Mandaiveli, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, TTK Salai, RK Salai, and Anna Salai to reach their destination.

Commercial vehicles are restricted on Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Santhome High Road, RK Salai, Cathedral Road and Wallajah Road from 7 am to 4 pm.

For parking arrangements on Kamarajar Salai, vehicles of VIP and VVIPs have been designated for Foreshore Estate Road. Other vehicles will be parked at Presidency College, Swamy Sivananda Salai, and Lady Wellington College (blue colour pass only)

On Santhome Road, vehicles can be parked at Deaf and Dumb CSI School, St Bedes Higher Secondary School, St Santhome School, St Bedes Ground, Cathedral Primary School, Community Hall, and Santhome Loop Road (one side parking).

On RK Salai, parking will be allowed at MRTS, Light House Road, NKT School (Ice House junction), Queen Mary’s College (press and police vehicles), and St Ebbas School.

On Wallajah Road, vehicles will be parked at Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Medical Ground (Press Club Road entry), and Victoria Hostel Ground.

On Anna Salai, parking will be allocated on Island Ground, PWD Ground (opposite Secretariat), from Munroe Statue to Pallavan Salai junction, and Chintadripet MRTS.

Parking lots will be closed at 9.30 am. Spectators who plan to visit the show in private vehicles are requested to reach as early as possible, police said.

Motorists have also been requested to use Anna Salai, Wallajah Road, and Swamy Sivananda Salai to visit the air show.

Due to the anticipated heavy gathering of people and the density of vehicles, denizens are advised to use public transport such as MTC buses, Metro trains, and MRTS trains for hassle-free travel on October 6.

The MTC will provide feeder service from Metro stations in Anna Salai to TV Station (Sivanandha Salai), Anna Salai to Wallajah Road (upto Victoria Hostel Road), and from Anna Flyover to VM Street junction in RK Salai.

On Friday, the MTC announced that it would operate special buses to Anna Square, and small buses from the Government Estate and DMS Metro station on Sunday.

It would operate 75 special buses to Anna Square, in addition to the normally operated 120 buses.

Small buses would be operated from the Estate Metro to Madras University in a three-minute frequency.

From DMS Metro, it would run small buses in a two-minute frequency till VM Illam Road-RK Salai junction.