Chennai: Hydroponic ganja smuggled from Thailand seized, one arrested

CHENNAI: The Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized hydroponic ganja worth Rs one crore from a passenger.

The officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Thailand. On suspicion, the officials intercepted a male passenger aged around 30 years who visited Thailand on a tourist visa. When checking his baggage, the officials found two parcels, which contained hydroponic ganja. They seized and recovered 971 grams of ganja worth around Rs 1 crore.

The passenger was arrested and Customs officials are investigating who sent him to Thailand to smuggle the ganja and to whom he was supposed to deliver the narcotic in Chennai. The Customs have registered a case and are trying to nab the persons behind the smuggling racket.