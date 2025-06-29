Chennai-Hyderabad IndiGo flight returns after mid-air engine trouble; all 165 on board safe

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines passenger flight bound for Hyderabad from Chennai was forced to make an emergency return and landing at Chennai International Airport today following a sudden mid-air engine malfunction. All 165 people onboard – 159 passengers and 6 crew members – are safe.

The flight, scheduled to depart Chennai at 3:40 pm and arrive in Hyderabad by 5:00 pm, was flying over Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh when the technical issue occurred. The pilot promptly detected the engine trouble and immediately contacted Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Upon receiving the alert, Chennai ATC authorities instructed the pilot to abort the journey to Hyderabad and return immediately for an emergency landing. The airport swiftly activated all necessary safety protocols on the ground.

The aircraft safely executed the emergency landing back at Chennai International Airport at approximately 4:30 pm. All passengers were safely disembarked and are currently being accommodated in airport lounges.

Technicians are inspecting the aircraft to address the engine malfunction. Meanwhile, Chennai authorities are making arrangements to transport the 159 affected passengers to Hyderabad via an alternate IndiGo flight.

The timely detection of the fault by the pilot and the swift coordinated response between the cockpit crew and Chennai ATC are credited with averting a potential disaster and ensuring the safe outcome.