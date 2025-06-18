Chennai: Hundreds of encroached shops removed from Tambaram market

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Corporation removed roadside encroachments around the Tambaram market on Tuesday.

Corporation officers, along with the local police, removed the roadside shops on Shanmugam Road, Muthurangan Road and Muthulinga Reddy Road near the Tambaram Market. They are also about to remove the encroachments on Rajaji Road, Gandhi Road and Abdul Razzak Road.

Earlier, the Tambaram Corporation had allowed roadside vendors to set up movable stalls in certain marked areas for up to 4 feet. However, vendors started to encroach on the road, leaving no room for pedestrians and also disturbing traffic.

As thousands of people visit the Tambaram market every day, traffic chaos during peak hours make the stretch a nightmare to navigate, prompting motorists and pedestrians to file multiple complaints to the local authorities.

Officials removed encroachments and warned vendors to only set up stalls at the place allocated for them. Shops and complexes were also warned not to keep advertising banners or standees on the road that disturb traffic.

“If any of the shops violate the rule, action will be taken against them,” officials warned. “Roadside vendors have been instructed to supply only fresh fruits and vegetables. If we get any complaints, we’ll do the needful promptly.”