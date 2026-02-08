Chennai hotel worker held for misbehaving with Kerala actress

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have arrested a 21-year-old college student working part-time at a star hotel in the city for allegedly misbehaving and harassing a Kerala-based actress who was staying there.
The accused, Syed Afridi (20), is a native of Nagapattinam district and was studying at a private college in Chennai and working part-time at the hotel.
The 26-year-old actress had come to the city for a shoot and stayed at the hotel in T Nagar. On Friday evening, she had called the front desk to attend to the intercom in her room.
Afridi, who was sent to attend to the complaint, recognised the actor and asked her if he could take a selfie with her.
When she refused, he allegedly misbehaved with her. She then called the police control room, following which a police team went to the hotel for investigation.
During the inquiry, Afridi denied wrongdoing. He told the police that he repaired the intercom and had taken the food order before leaving the room. However, after investigations, Syed Afridi was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.