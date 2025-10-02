Chennai: Hoax threats keep police busy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have launched an investigation into a series of bomb threat emails sent to the US Consulate General and AVM Studio, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

On Wednesday night, an email received at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Mylapore claimed that bombs were planted at the US Consulate General near Anna Flyover and at AVM Studio on Arcot Road in Vadapalani.

Police officials immediately alerted senior authorities, after which Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), along with sniffer dog units, were deployed to both sites. Intensive searches continued for several hours, but no explosives were found.

A second email also threatened that bombs were planted at TN BJP headquarters in T Nagar and the residence of actor S Ve Shekhar.