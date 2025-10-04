Chennai: History-sheeter killed in drunken brawl with friends; 3 arrested

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death after a drunken brawl among friends in New Washermenpet during the early hours of Saturday. Police have arrested three of his accomplices.

The deceased was identified as V Manojkumar of Venkatesan Street. Police said that he was a ‘C’ category rowdy.

Manojkumar and three of his friends – Sanjay (22), Prakash (22) and Deva Prasad (23) – got together at an empty plot on Veeraraghavan Street for a drinking session when the incident happened. Police sources said that an argument broke out among them over who was the big shot in the neighbourhood, and the deceased had foul mouthed the others.

This prompted the other three to gang up and attack Manojkumar with broken liquor bottles, after which they fled the scene. Passerby rescued him and moved him to the Government Stanley Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested the trio, produced them before a magistrate and remanded them to judicial custody.