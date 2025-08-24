Chennai: History-sheeter hacked to death; duo kills roommate in drunken brawl

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a history-sheeter, were murdered in separate incidents in the city and suburbs respectively. In Pallavaram, Ganesh (24) of Pammal, a history sheeter, was hacked to death on Saturday night near Moongil Eri by a gang.

According to the Sankar Nagar Police, the suspects, Karthik and two of his friends, arrived in an autorickshaw and assaulted Ganesh with machetes and fled the scene leaving him to bleed to death. Passerby noticed his body on Sunday morning and alerted the police, who sent it to Chromepet GH for post mortem.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that Ganesh and Karthik had clashed during a temple festival a few weeks ago. In the pretext of settling the dispute, Karthik called for a meeting, but when Ganesh refused, he and his friends murdered him.

In another incident within Madipakkam police limits, Azharuddin Shah (38) of Kerala, a driver, died from the injuries of an attack orchestrated by his roommates in a drunken brawl. On August 18, after an argument over the shortage of chicken curry in the room, his roommates Haja Moideen and Sameer attacked Azharuddin after which he was admitted to a hospital.

Madipakkam Police altered the case to murder and arrested Moideen and have launched a search for the other person.