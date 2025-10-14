Chennai: Hindu Mahasabha leader booked for sexually abusing minor

CHENNAI: City police have arrested All India Hindu Mahasabha leader Srikandan for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl over two years. The survivor's aunt has been booked as well, according to Daily Thanthi.

According to police, Srikandan, also known as Sri, a resident of Kodambakkam, allegedly sexually harassed the girl between 2021 and 2023 at his house in Kanathur. The girl’s aunt, who worked as domestic help at the accused’s house in Kodambakkam, had frequently taken the child there and later to his other residence in Kanathur, where the alleged abuse occurred.

The matter came to light when the survivor informed her mother, who lives in Vellore. Following this, the mother filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Srikanthan under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They also arrested the aunt, who is accused of aiding the crime. Further investigation is underway.