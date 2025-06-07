Chennai heats up: 37°C feels like 46°C on June 7

CHENNAI: Despite light drizzles in certain parts of Chennai city accompanied by overcast skies early Saturday morning (June 7), the heat became intense as the day progressed.

In the Egmore area of the city, the recorded temperature was 37 degrees Celsius but high humidity made it feel much more hotter between 12 and 2 pm. Even Google’s weather data confirmed it, mentioning that it feels like 46 degrees Celsius. Friday's actual temperature and feels-like temperature were the same as today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast maximum temperatures of around 38–39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures near 28 degrees Celsius for the city today. The sky will remain partly cloudy, with light rain likely in some areas.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hot and humid conditions over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on June 7 and 8.

However, it has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between June 10 and 13.

FIND OUT WHAT FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURE MEANS



