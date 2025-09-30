Chennai: Guest worker stabbed by wife, improper treatment leads to death

CHENNAI: A West Bengal woman was arrested by the city police for allegedly stabbing her husband. Prahalad Sarkar (42) of Odisha married Pinky (36) after his first wife's death, and the pair worked as construction workers at a school in Saidapet.

While consuming alcohol on Sunday night, an argument ensued among them, and Sarkar tried to strangle Pinky, to which she retaliated by stabbing him in the neck with a vegetable knife. Onlookers took Sardar to the hospital and handed over Pinky to the police.

Police sources said the stab on Sarkar's neck was not treated properly at the hospital, where he was only given pills and sent home. After returning, he lay down to rest, but those present were shocked to see blood oozing profusely from his neck.

Sarkar was initially treated at a private hospital and was later referred to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Kumaran Nagar police secured the body and sent it for a post-mortem. The woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.