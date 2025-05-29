Chennai-Gudur EMUs cancelled on May 31, June 2

CHENNAI: Several EMUs on Chennai-Gudur section will be fully cancelled owing to line block permitted in Dr MGR Chennai Central-Gudur section between Kavaraipettai and Gummidipundi Yard from 11.15 am to 3.15 pm (four hours) on May 31 and June 2.

Chennai Beach - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 9.40 am, Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta EMU local leaving MMC at 10.15 pm, 12.10 pm, and 1.05 pm, Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving MMC at 10.30 am, 11.35 am, and Chennai Beach - Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12.40 pm would be fully cancelled on May 31 and June 2, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 3.50 pm, Moore Market Complex - Avadi MEMU local leaving MMC at 11.40 pm, Gummidipoondi - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 10.55 am, Gummidipoondi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 1 pm, 2.30 pm and 3.15 pm, and Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 1.15 pm, 3.10 pm, 9 pm, and Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Passenger leaving Nellore at 6.45 pm on May 31 and June 2 would be fully cancelled.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 9.55 am and Gummidipoondi - Tambaram EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 3 pm would be partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Chennai Beach.

In lieu of the cancelled EMU/MEMU trains, passenger specials will be operated on May 32 and June 2 from MMC to Minjur, Chennai Beach - Ponneri, Ponneri – MMC leaving Ponneri at 1.18 pm, Minjur – MMC, and Ponneri to MMC on May 31 and June 2, the release added.

Train diversion

The South Western Railway has notified the diversion of train services due to line block and power block at Bengaluru Cantonment station to facilitate station redevelopments.

Train No 16022 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 9 pm on June 23, 25 and 26 will be diverted to run via KSR Bengaluru City, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli and Krishnarajapuram, skipping stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment.