Chennai: GST staff arrested for cheating woman

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man, working as an executive assistant at the GST (Goods and Service Tax) office in the city was arrested by the Tirumangalam AWPS (All women police station) personnel for cheating a young woman under the pretext of a relationship and refusing to marry her after impregnating her.

The woman, a 25-year-old, had met the arrested person several times at his quarters in Tirumangalam, where both had a physical relationship.

However, when the woman asked him to marry her, he refused, after which the woman filed a police complaint.

After investigations, Thirumangalam AWPS personnel arrested the accused, S Satish Kumar (33). He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.