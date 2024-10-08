Begin typing your search...

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Oct 2024 12:11 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-08 16:48:19.0  )
    Gang attacks Kodambakkam shopkeepers for not stocking Re 1 pickle sachets
    Incident from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A gang ransacked a grocery store in Kodambakkam and attacked the two brothers who own it after an argument over Re 1 pickle sachets. Police have launched a search for the gang with the help of CCTV footage.

    The victims, Azharuddin and Mohammad Hussain run a shop in Kamarajar Colony in Kodambakkam.

    On Monday night, a youth who came to the shop asked for a Re 1 pickle sachet from Azharuddin, who replied they had only Rs 5 pickle sachets. The youth argued with the shopkeeper over this and left the place. A while later, he returned with four others and argued with Azharuddin and his brother again. As the argument escalated, the five-member gang attacked the shopkeepers and ransacked the store.

    One of the victims was administered ten sutures on the head as a result of the attack.

    The sequence of events was caught on CCTV cameras near the shop.

    Based on a complaint by Azharuddin, Kodambakkam police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

    AttackGrocery ShopsKodambakkam
    Online Desk

