Chennai: Govt home guard held for sexual assault of minor

CHENNAI: The police arrested the security guard of the government service home near Chitlapakkam for attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl, on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl from Kallakurichi, who lost her father, was admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Service Home, located on Chitlapakkam Lodge Road near Sanatorium railway station, by her mother a few days ago. The girl was studying in Class 8 in a school functioning on the premises of the service home.

On Monday morning, the staff noticed the girl crying in her room as her right leg was fractured. They took her to the Chromepet GH and the girl revealed to doctors that an unidentified man covered her mouth with a cloth and attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, the man broke her right leg.

Soon, the girl was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment and the Chitlapakkam police were also alerted.

The police who visited the home checked the CCTV footage and found the 50-year-old security guard was on duty on Sunday night. The accused was a resident of Periyar Street who works in a private security agency and was sent by the agency to the shelter on Sunday.

The police on suspicion detained the security guard and during further investigation, he accepted that he had attempted to assault the girl.

On Monday early morning, the police handed over the accused to the Selaiyur all-women police station who arrested him under the Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.