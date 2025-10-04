Chennai gold sovereign price touches record Rs 87,600 again on Oct 4, 2025

CHENNAI: Gold grew costlier by Rs 400 on Saturday (October 4), reaching an all-time high of Rs 87,600 per sovereign and Rs 10,950 per gram, for the third time this month. The yellow metal had touched the same rate on October 1 and 2.

On October 3, in the morning session, 22-carat gold had dropped by Rs 880 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 grams) to sell for Rs 86,720 a sovereign (Rs 10,840/gram). By evening, prices rose by Rs 480 to Rs 87,200 a sovereign (Rs 10,900/gram). This marked the third consecutive day of evening gains.

While the gold price has been inching forward for most of the year, what triggered the recent rally is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India. Gold has surged 52.2% this year, jumping from Rs 57,200 at the start of the year to Rs 87,600 per sovereign on October 4 (today).

From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, it touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040.

In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

On the other hand, a gram of silver which cost Rs 162 last evening grew costlier by Rs 3, selling for Rs 165 today.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 3, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,200, 1 gram: Rs 10,900

October 2, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

October 1, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 87,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,950

September 30, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 86,880, 1 gram: Rs 10,860

September 29, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 85,600, 1 gram: Rs 10,700

Silver price over the last five days:

October 3, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 162

October 2, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 164

October 1, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 161

September 30, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 161

September 29, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 160