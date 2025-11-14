Chennai gold price continues to seesaw, drops by Rs 1,280 on Nov 14, 2025

CHENNAI: A day after a Rs 2,400 surge, the price of gold has reduced by Rs 1,280 on November 14. The rate fell by Rs 480 in the morning and further plunged by Rs 800 in the evening session. Now, a sovereign (8 grams) costs Rs 93,920 and a gram Rs 11,740 (down by Rs 100).

The present oscillating trend follows a meteoric rise last month, when gold had surged to Rs 97,600 per sovereign (Rs 12,200 per gram) on October 17—the highest this year—before plunging to Rs 88,600/sovereign (Rs 11,075/gram) on October 28.

Gold has rallied significantly this year as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and global trade tensions.

For perspective: gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) on January 1 this year, but costs Rs 93,920 today, November 14, marking a growth of Rs 36,720, or roughly 64.1%.

On October 17, it had climbed to 70.6%, owing to a record rise of Rs 40,400 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the silver rate remained the same as in the morning. It is priced at Rs 180 per gram (Rs 180,000/kg).

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

November 13, 2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 95,200 | 1 gram- Rs 11,900

November 12, 2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 92,800| 1 gram- Rs 11,600

November 11, 2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 93,600 | 1 gram- Rs 11,700

November 10, 2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 91,840 | 1 gram- Rs 11,480

November 08, 2025: 1 Sovereign- Rs 90,400 | 1 gram- Rs 11,300

Silver price over the last five days:

November 13, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 183

November 12, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 173

November 11, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 170

November 10, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 169

November 08, 2025: 1 gram - Rs 165