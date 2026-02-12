Chennai

Chennai: Gold gets a tad cheaper on February 12, 2026 after strong US jobs data boosts dollar

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
CHENNAI: Gold, which rose by Rs 1,520 on February 11 evening, has now dipped by Rs 1,520 on Thursday (February 12). The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts. Investors are now awaiting US inflation data due on Friday for further signals on policy.

The shiny metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,600 per gram, down by Rs 190.

On February 11 evening, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,18,320 per sovereign and Rs 14,790 per gram.

Silver unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged for the third day at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).

Why did gold prices fall today?

Gold prices fell because strong US jobs data for January 2026, which were released on Wednesday, reduced expectations of interest rate cuts, meaning rates may stay higher for longer, which strengthens the dollar, and in turn, makes gold slightly less attractive to investors, since it does not earn interest.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,520 per sovereign (Rs 7,940 per gram) on February 12, 2025, to Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign (Rs 14,600 per gram) on February 12, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 53,280, or about 83.8%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,18,320 | 1 gram- Rs 14,790

February 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,640 | 1 gram- Rs 14,580

February 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,650

February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420

February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250

Silver price over the last five days:

February 11, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 10, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 9, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285

February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

