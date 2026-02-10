Chennai: Gold dips as silver remains stable on February 10, 2026; Check how much they cost

Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after an increase of Rs 1,840 per sovereign, gold has plunged by Rs 560 on February 10.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,16,640 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 14,580 per gram, down by Rs 70.

On February 9, gold was priced at Rs 1,17,200 (8 grams) and Rs 14,650.

Silver unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged from the previous day at Rs 300 per gram (Rs 3,00,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 63,840 per sovereign (Rs 7,980 per gram) on February 10, 2025, to Rs 1,16,640 per sovereign (Rs 14,580 per gram) on February 10, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 52,800, or about 82.7%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

February 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,650

February 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360 | 1 gram- Rs 14,420

February 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram- Rs 14,250

February 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560 | 1 gram- Rs 14,320

February 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram- Rs 14,900

Silver price over the last five days:

February 9, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 7, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 285

February 6, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 280

February 5, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 300

February 4, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 320

