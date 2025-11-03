Chennai gold price surges by Rs 320, sovereign costs Rs 90,800 on Nov 3, 2025

CHENNAI: Continuing its week-long oscillating trend, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai soared by Rs 320 per sovereign on Monday (November 3). A sovereign (8 grams) now costs Rs 90,800, and a gram at Rs 11,350.

The yellow metal had witnessed a marginal increase on Nov 1 (Saturday), rising by Rs 80 per sovereign. The price of 22-carat gold was Rs 90,480.

The yellow metal, which had remained stable on Friday (Oct 31), resumed its upward movement today following a week of sharp fluctuations in the market.

Prices have now edged higher again, continuing the volatile trend that has marked the past week.

At the beginning of October, gold was priced at Rs 87,120 per sovereign (Rs 10,890 per gram). It later surged to Rs 97,600 (Rs 12,200 per gram) on October 17—the highest this year—before dropping to around Rs 90,000 levels by the month’s end.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, Jayantilal Challani, Founder and Chairman of the Challani Group, attributed the frequent fluctuations to global factors. “Central banks across the world continue to buy gold, leading to a surge in prices. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep gold as part of its reserves will also push prices up. Additionally, many investors are buying gold during price dips, which further drives demand,” he said.

Gold has rallied significantly this year as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and global trade tensions.

For perspective, gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) on January 1, to Rs 90,800 today (November 3), a growth of Rs 33,600 or roughly 58.7%.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw a rise of Rs 2 per gram today, bringing the rate to Rs 168 per gram.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

November 01, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,480 | 1 gram – Rs 11,310

October 31, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,400 | 1 gram – Rs 11,300

October 30, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,400 | 1 gram – Rs 11,300

October 29, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 90,600 | 1 gram – Rs 11,325

October 28, 2025: 1 sovereign – Rs 88,600 | 1 gram – Rs 11,075

Silver price over the last five days:

November 01, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 166

October 31, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 165

October 30, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 165

October 29, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 166

October 28, 2025: 1 gram – Rs 165